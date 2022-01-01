Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken wraps in
Jenkintown
/
Jenkintown
/
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Jenkintown restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
SANDWICHES
Curds N Whey
817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown
Avg 4
(21 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$13.99
More about Curds N Whey
1910 Bar & Grille
300 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing on a grilled flour wrap
More about 1910 Bar & Grille
