Grilled chicken wraps in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.99
More about Curds N Whey
1910 Bar & Grille image

 

1910 Bar & Grille

300 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing on a grilled flour wrap
More about 1910 Bar & Grille

