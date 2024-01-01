Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve miso soup

Zushi at Baederwood

1649 The Fairway, Jenkintown

TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$4.00
miso soup, scallion, seaweed, tofu
OISHI SUSHI - 408 York Road

408 York Road, Jenkintown

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MISO SOUP$5.00
Tofu, scallions, wakame
