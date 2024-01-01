Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve philly rolls

Zushi at Baederwood

1649 The Fairway, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
5pc Philly Roll$9.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
More about Zushi at Baederwood
OISHI SUSHI - 408 York Road

408 York Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PHILLY ROLL$0.00
Salmon, cream cheese, paprika
More about OISHI SUSHI - 408 York Road

