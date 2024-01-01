Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Philly rolls in
Jenkintown
/
Jenkintown
/
Philly Rolls
Jenkintown restaurants that serve philly rolls
Zushi at Baederwood
1649 The Fairway, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
5pc Philly Roll
$9.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
More about Zushi at Baederwood
OISHI SUSHI - 408 York Road
408 York Road, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
PHILLY ROLL
$0.00
Salmon, cream cheese, paprika
More about OISHI SUSHI - 408 York Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Jenkintown
Croissants
White Pizza
Dumplings
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Salmon
Tuna Sandwiches
Egg Salad Sandwiches
More near Jenkintown to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(785 restaurants)
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Horsham
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(785 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(134 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(427 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(903 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston