Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Jenkintown
/
Jenkintown
/
Pretzels
Jenkintown restaurants that serve pretzels
Hermans at The Haus - 208 York Road
208 York Road, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Bavarian Pretzel Bites
$9.00
Served with Haus Mustard
More about Hermans at The Haus - 208 York Road
SANDWICHES
Curds N Whey
817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown
Avg 4
(21 reviews)
(1) Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzel
$1.00
More about Curds N Whey
Browse other tasty dishes in Jenkintown
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Cheese Fries
Egg Rolls
Tuna Sandwiches
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Tuna Salad
More near Jenkintown to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Horsham
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(47 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(570 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston