Salad wrap in
Jenkintown
/
Jenkintown
/
Salad Wrap
Jenkintown restaurants that serve salad wrap
SANDWICHES
Curds N Whey
817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown
Avg 4
(21 reviews)
Shrimp Salad Wrap
$15.99
shrimp salad, spring mix & tomato; served with broccoli salad
More about Curds N Whey
Village Deli
1904 Jenkintown Road, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Wrap
$8.95
Tuna Salad Wrap
$8.95
More about Village Deli
