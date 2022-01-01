Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N' Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$16.99
½ Lb. Shrimp Salad$8.49
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$13.99
More about Curds N' Whey
West Ave Grille image

 

West Ave Grille

718 west ave grille, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Shrimp Salad$15.00
Baby Spinach, cajun shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan
More about West Ave Grille

