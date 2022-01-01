Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve spaghetti

Pizza Wheel

314 York Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meat Balls$17.00
More about Pizza Wheel
Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Squash$3.99
More about Curds N Whey

