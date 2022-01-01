Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna sandwiches in
Jenkintown
/
Jenkintown
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Jenkintown restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Curds N Whey
817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown
Avg 4
(21 reviews)
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$13.99
house-made albacore tuna
More about Curds N Whey
Village Deli
1904 Jenkintown Road, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$7.75
More about Village Deli
