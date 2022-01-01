Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna wraps in
Jenkintown
/
Jenkintown
/
Tuna Wraps
Jenkintown restaurants that serve tuna wraps
West Ave Grille
718 west ave grille, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Ahi Tuna Wrap
$16.00
Rare seared tuna, spinach, avocado, grilled peppers and onions, homemade wasabi mayo
More about West Ave Grille
Village Deli Online Ordering
1904 Jenkintown Road, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Wrap
$7.95
More about Village Deli Online Ordering
