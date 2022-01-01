Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve tuna wraps

West Ave Grille image

 

West Ave Grille

718 west ave grille, Jenkintown

Ahi Tuna Wrap$16.00
Rare seared tuna, spinach, avocado, grilled peppers and onions, homemade wasabi mayo
More about West Ave Grille
Village Deli Online Ordering image

 

Village Deli Online Ordering

1904 Jenkintown Road, Jenkintown

Tuna Salad Wrap$7.95
More about Village Deli Online Ordering

