Turkey clubs in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N' Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$12.99
Village Deli Online Ordering image

 

Village Deli Online Ordering

1904 Jenkintown Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club Sandwich (lettuce, tomato, bacon)$8.50
Triple Decker Sandwich with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Turkey Club Wrap$8.50
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich$6.55
