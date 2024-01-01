White pizza in Jenkintown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jenkintown restaurants
Toast

Jenkintown restaurants that serve white pizza

Item pic

 

Pizza Wheel

314 York Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Pizza$9.50
White Pizza$19.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, locatelli, homemade garlic oil (no sauce)
More about Pizza Wheel
Banner pic

 

Gaul & Co. Malt House - Rockledge

704 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Pizza$10.00
More about Gaul & Co. Malt House - Rockledge

