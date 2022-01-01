Jenks restaurants you'll love

Peanut Putter Cup LOVERS healthy dream. Made with our Peanut Butter granola topped with Cacao Blend (in the blend is acai, cacao powder, banana, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk) then crowned with fresh sliced banana, fresh ground peanut butter and drizzled with raw local honey! Not the least bit Sorry:0 So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

