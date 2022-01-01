Jenks restaurants you'll love
Jenks's top cuisines
Must-try Jenks restaurants
More about Andolini's
Andolini's
500 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
|20" Demarco of Brooklyn
|$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
|STG Margherita
|$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Ah-Sigh-e Jenks
Ah-Sigh-e Jenks
807 East A Street suite 109, Jenks
|Popular items
|PEANUT BUTTER CUP BOWL
|$6.00
Peanut Putter Cup LOVERS healthy dream. Made with our Peanut Butter granola topped with Cacao Blend (in the blend is acai, cacao powder, banana, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk) then crowned with fresh sliced banana, fresh ground peanut butter and drizzled with raw local honey! Not the least bit Sorry:0 So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|YOU DO YOU (PICK A BLEND AND UP TO 5 TOPPINGS) GRANOLA AND HONEY INCLUDED
CREATE YOUR OWN DELICIOUS DREAM BOWL
|CHERRY BOMB
|$6.00
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with dark sweet cherries, banana slices, chia seeds, almonds slices, cacao nibs and raw local honey! The bomb and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
More about The Collaborative Jenks
The Collaborative Jenks
1577 West 121st St South, Jenks
|Popular items
|Muffin - Blueberry
|$3.75
|Iced Latte
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE • STEAKS
The Melting Pot
300 Riverwalk Ter, Jenks
|Popular items
|3 Course Girls Night In for 4
|$79.00
Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
|Cheese for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
|4 Course Fondue Night In for 2
|$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
More about Hatch Jenks
Hatch Jenks
161 S Riverfront Drive, Suite B100, Tulsa
|Popular items
|5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)
|$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)
|$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|Pumpkin Pie
|$22.00
More about Chick'nCone - Jenks, Ok
Chick'nCone - Jenks, Ok
807 East a Street, Jenks