Jennie Rae’s Restaurant

Homemade comfort food. We are known for our homemade jams and pies. Friday night is always our special Fish Fry.

5201 E Us Highway 20

Popular Items

Toast$2.00
Farmhouse Chicken Salad$9.50
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken on tossed greens, with shredded cheddar, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers and bacon
Chicken Tender Basket$9.25
Three crispy breast strips with fries and choice of apple sauce, crab salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese
Short Stack$4.75
Two buttermilk pancakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, strawberries, bananas or pecans for $1.00
B Croissant$7.25
Three fluffy scrambled eggs with american cheese, choice of bacon, sausage patty or shaved ham, between a grilled buttery croissant
What A Mess$9.25
Three eggs any style with sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, potatoes, sprinkled with cheese and smothered in homemade sausage gravy. Choice of toast or biscuit
Western Omelet$9.25
Ham, green pepper, onions and american cheese. Choice of potato and toast or biscuit
Chef's Mess$9.25
Three eggs any style with bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, sprinkled with cheese and smothered with homemade sausage gravy. Served with toast or biscuit
Potatoes$2.00
Bacon$4.00
Location

5201 E Us Highway 20

Rolling Prairie IN

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
