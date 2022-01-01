Jennings Provisions
Come on in and enjoy!
TACOS
417 12th St W • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
417 12th St W
Bradenton FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
PIER 22
Call us!
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
Come in and enjoy!
Pier 22 Catering
Come in and enjoy!
Caddy's Bradenton
A tropical paradise located on the Manatee River with two large tiki huts and an outdoor stage. Travel by water or land to relax in the laid back setting while enjoying a local craft beer, liquor drink or hot from the kitchen American cuisine. Not to be missed food and signature drinks specials daily. Fun for all ages with lawn games and a sand volleyball court.