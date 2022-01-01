Go
Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue

Popular Items

Purple Velvet (Ube)
Our best seller! Ube (purple yam) chiffon cake, ube mousse, macapuno (young coconut strings) filling, ube crumbs
Ferrero Mousse
Chocolate cake layers, Nutella mousse, crushed hazelnuts, Ferrero Rocher crumble, bittersweet ganache, whole Ferrero Rocher garnish
Bad & Bougie
Chocolate cake layers, champagne-infused raspberry mousse, chocolate ganache
Mango Cream
Vanilla chiffon cake, mango mousse, mango slices filling
Purple Velvet (Ube) Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Ube (purple yam) cake, ube mousse, macapuno (young coconut strings) filling, ube crumbs
Tres Leches
Vanilla chiffon cake, three-milk soak, vanilla mousse, fresh berries
Brooklyn Blackout
Chocolate cake, chocolate pudding filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate crumbs
Party Princess
Vanilla funfetti cake layers, vanilla buttercream, rainbow sprinkles
Americana
Yellow butter cake layers, milk chocolate buttercream
Berry Romance
Vanilla chiffon cake layers; triple berry (strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry) mousse; vanilla mouse; fresh strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries garnish
3301 North Sheffield Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
