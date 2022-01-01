Jenny's Diner

Go
Popular Items

Meat Lover's Omelet$10.99
Bacon, sausage, and ham
Single Item Omelet$8.79
Choice of any cheese, veggie or meat
2 Eggs$6.99
Choice includes 2 eggs (any style), home fries, buttered toast and jelly.
BYO Omelet$8.99
Choice of any cheese, veggie or meat
Side of Bacon$4.79
3 Eggs$7.69
Choice includes 3 eggs (any style), home fries, buttered toast and jelly.
1 Egg$5.99
Choice includes 1 egg (any style), home fries, buttered toast and jelly.
1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy$3.99
2 Pancakes$5.99
Country Boy Breakfast$9.89
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs (any style), two strips of bacon or sausage
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

45 Forum Shopping Center,

Chesterfield MO

Sunday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
