Go
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company - Pub image
Brewpubs & Breweries

Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company - Pub

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

826 N 4th St

Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

826 N 4th St, Coeur D Alene ID 83814

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Garnet Café 4.0

No reviews yet

Classic and not-so-classic breakfast and lunch.

DO NOT USE - OLD ACCOUNT

No reviews yet

Restaurant and Dueling Piano Bar.
New York Style Cuisine
Live Entertainment Nightly
Come down and enjoy the Show

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

No reviews yet

Sweet Lou’s Restaurant and Tap House offers an American fare experience with fresh ingredients and creative twists. With 32 beers on tap (16 reserved for local favorites) you’re sure to find a brew to quench your thirst while enjoying views of beautiful Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Intimate dining room, vibrant bar, or quiet fireplace lounge | Live Music | Happy Hour | Join us in house or take a delicious meal to go!

Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company - Pub

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston