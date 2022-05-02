Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Jericho

Jericho restaurants
Jericho restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Gyrolicious

24A Jericho Tpke, Jericho

Avg 4.2 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter$20.00
More about Gyrolicious
Item pic

 

J/Cafe

2 Jericho Plaza, Jericho

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$7.95
Herb Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Black Forest Ham, Garlic Aioli, on White Bread.
More about J/Cafe

