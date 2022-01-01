Go
Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue

Hip, laid-back joint featuring Jamaican BBQ, Rum Cocktails, Craft Beer, exceptional service, plus sports on TV.

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

811 W Chicago Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (4800 reviews)

Festival (3)$1.95
Can't get enough? Get three for less of our fried and slightly sweet Jamaican cornbread fritter to compliment any of our Jerk. items to help balance out the heat.
Jerk. Grilled Chicken by 1/2 LB$8.95
Our grilled boneless skinless Jerk. chicken is marinated in our Rude Boy Jerk. Marinade then cooked to perfection then chopped. This is what put us on the map with our foodtruck.
Smoked Jerk. Chicken Quarter Combo$15.45
This is our most authentic dark meat Jerk option as seen on “Chicago’s Best”! All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Island Slaw and Sweet Plantains.
Beef Patty$4.45
Our Golden Krust patties are savory, flavorful spicy ground beef wrapped in flaky layers of their signature crust. A Jamaican classic. These do contain wheat and soy.
Smoked Jerk. Brisket Combo$16.45
Our 1/4 LB of Smoked Jerk. Beef Brisket combo is the perfect meal for those looking for a none spicy option. All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Jerk. Mac & Cheese and Island Slaw.
Jerk Chicken BBQ Sandwich$9.95
Your favorite Jerk. flavors stacked in one sandwich! Our Jerk. Chicken BBQ Sandwiches are served on a buttery, toasted Brioche bun and topped with spring onion curls, Jerk. barbecue sauce, cilantro lime aioli, and our vinaigrette based slaw.
Jerk. Seasoned Fries$4.45
Our originaaal Jerk. Fries are fried to a perfect golden brown and tossed in our "Top Rankin" Jerk seasoning.
Sweet Plantains$3.95
Sweet, crispy and tender in the middle! As the plantain fries, the edges become crispy and slightly caramelized with just barely a sweet touch of flavor. We lightly salt them just as we would back'ah'yaaad!
Jerk. Dry Rub Wings$11.95
Grilled Jerk. Chicken Combo$14.95
Our Grilled Smoked Jerk. Chicken combo is the perfect meal for those that want a boneless skinless option. All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Coconut Rice & Peas and Candied Yams.
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

811 W Chicago Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
