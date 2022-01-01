Go
Toast
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Jerk Taco Man - State Street

Jerk Taco Man - State Street

Come in and enjoy!

7723 South State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tortilla Shells
Jerk Chicken Taco Pkg
Large Jerk Alfredo Pasta
Caribbean Lemonade with Fruit
2 Jerk Chicken Tacos$10.00
Jerk Chicken Taco$6.00
Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls$4.00
Small Jerk Fries
Jerk Steak Taco$10.00
Traditional Jerk Chicken Tacos$10.00
See full menu

Location

7723 South State Street

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soul Veg City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Reggio's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come taste our famous Chicago buttercrust pizza, chicken wings, ribs, Italian beef, and more.

Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea

No reviews yet

Quality Coffee. Quality Service. On the Southside.
Come through for a cup.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston