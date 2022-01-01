Jermyn restaurants you'll love

Go
Jermyn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jermyn

Jermyn's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Jermyn restaurants

Steve & Irene's Hoagies image

 

Steve & Irene's Hoagies

1110 route 6, mayfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
chicken wings$9.72
one dozen crispy wings
12" Buffalo Chicken$9.47
Breaded or chopped chicken with lettuce and blue cheese.
12" Italian$8.57
Black pepper ham, Capicola, provolone, and Genoa salami.
More about Steve & Irene's Hoagies
Lynn And Louies image

 

Lynn And Louies

615 Washington Ave, Jermyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Maple Pecan Muffins$1.99
All of our muffin flavors are keto friendly; grain free, gluten free, dairy free, soy free & sugar free.
Sweeteners used: erythritol & allulose
Wing Bites$10.00
Tender chunks of buttermilk-marinated chicken breast coated in our low carb breading & tossed in one of our homemade from-scratch sauces. Served with celery & whipped bleu cheese
Meat Ravioli$8.99
Keto friendly; free of gluten, grains, soy
3g net carbs per serving of 3 - sold by the dozen
More about Lynn And Louies
Longworth's Family Restaurant image

 

Longworth's Family Restaurant

615 Washington Ave, Jermyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Longworth's Family Restaurant
Map

More near Jermyn to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston