Pierogies in Jermyn

Low-carb almond flour dough pocket filled with creamy cashew-jicama filling, sharp cheddar cheese & roasted garlic.

Ingredients: almond flour, oat fiber, jicama, cashews, eggs, cheddar cheese, nutritional yeast, canola oil, garlic, apple cider vinegar, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: tree nuts (almonds, cashews), eggs, milk

Total carb 13g - 9g fiber = 4g net carbs per serving of 3

