Go
Toast

Jerrell’s BETR BRGR

Jerrell's BETR BRGR is a black-owned and vegan burger joint in Soho, NYC, serving 100% plant-based burgers, waffle fries, vegan chili, and dairy-free oat milk shakes.

117 6th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry$8.00
Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with fresh strawberry sauce. Topped with vegan whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and vegan sprinkles.
Loaded Chili Fries$10.00
Bowl of crispy waffle fries topped with our hearty vegan chili, vegan cheese, and shaved onions.
O.G. BETR BRGR$12.00
The original DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
Vanilla$8.00
Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with real vanilla. Topped with vegan whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.
Supr BETR BRGR$15.00
Fully loaded DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, "bacon", vegan chili, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
Lil' BETR BRGR$9.00
Small but mighty SINGLE BETR BRGR with Impossible™ patty, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
Seasoned Waffle Fries$4.00
Crispy waffle fries seasoned to perfection!
Chocolate$8.00
Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with chocolate sauce, and topped with vegan whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Cookies N Cream$8.00
Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with crushed Oreos. Topped with vegan whipped cream, crushed Oreos and chocolate drizzle.
Hearty Chili Bowl$8.00
Special recipe made with Impossible™ meat, beans, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with vegan cheese & shaved onions.
See full menu

Location

117 6th Ave

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bondi Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Serafina

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lekka Burger

No reviews yet

Vegan Burgers & Shakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston