Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
Jerrell's BETR BRGR is a black-owned and vegan burger joint in Soho, NYC, serving 100% plant-based burgers, waffle fries, vegan chili, and dairy-free oat milk shakes.
117 6th Ave
117 6th Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Vegan Burgers & Shakes