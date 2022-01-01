Go
Jerry & Sal's Pizza

Serving pizza that has stood the test of time we use fresh ingredients and practice the art of making "real" pizza. Located in the North Hanover Mall, Jerry & Sal's offers dine-in service, take out and fast delivery to the Hanover area.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1155 carlisle st • $

Avg 4.4 (1543 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella sticks$5.95
6 mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce
French Fries$4.25
Cheese fries$4.75
with a side of melted cheddar cheese
Cheese Steak$8.95
Chopped steak topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted mozzarella. All subs are served with chips.
Cheeseburger Sub$8.95
Juicy beef patty with melted cheese on homemade bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. All subs are served with chips.
Neapolitan (Round) Pizza$14.00
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Sicilian (Square) Pizza$20.00
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni bites$3.25
Garlic knots stuffed with pepperoni
Slice of Neapolitan (Round)$3.00
Italian Sub$8.95
Ham, Genova salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato on homemade bread. All subs are served with chips.
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

1155 carlisle st

Hanover PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
