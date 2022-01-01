Go
Jerry's Bar

129 W Laurel St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1111 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Caesar Salad$7.00
Jerry's Burger$17.00
7oz LaFrieda Patty, Gruyere, Caramelized Onion, Brioche Bun
Brunch Burger$17.00
7oz La Frieda Patty, Aged Cheddar, Sunny Egg, Brioche Bun. Served w/ Your Choice of Fries or Salad
Jersey Omelette$15.00
Jersey Tomato, Corn, Spinach, Zucchini & Farmhouse Cheddar
Caesar Salad$12.00
House-Made Croutons, Romaine, Pecorino, Caesar Dressing (V)
Chocolate Lava Cake$11.00
Served Hot and topped with Vanilla Ice Cream
Meatballs & Toast$16.00
Pecorino, Marinara, Garlic Toast Points
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
Mussels$16.00
Your Choice of:
1) San Marzano Tomato & Basil
-OR-
2) White Wine Scallion Butter
Lavender Lemonade (32oz) (NonAlcoholic)$10.00
32 oz
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

129 W Laurel St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
