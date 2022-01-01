Go
Jerry's Sandwiches

Cosmic Sandwiches since 2002

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4739 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Jer Burger$14.95
2 patties, American cheese, cheddar cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, Ketchup 78, mayo
Mindy F$14.95
Blackened chicken, cheddar, avocado, cilantro, mango-chipotle chutney, lettuce, multigrain
Cobb Salad$15.95
Blackened chicken, bacon, cucumber, avocado, watermelon radish, red onion, tomato, Danish blue cheese, crouton, ranch
Sandra O$14.95
Fried chicken tossed in Korean BBQ sauce, cheddar, sliced cucumber, red onion, cider slaw, chili mayo, ciabatta
George J$14.45
Blackened chicken, fried onion, arugula, Caesar, parmesan, cracked pepper, ciabatta
Eli W$15.45
Turkey, applewood bacon, cheddar, avocado, fried onion, sweet & hot mustard, lettuce, pretzel bun
Chicken Poppers$10.95
Buffalo/ranch dressing, barbecue/ranch dressing, or Korean/chile mayo
Foghorn Salad$15.95
Fried chicken, avocado, roast poblano, corn, watermelon radish, fried onion, cheddar, tortilla, bbq-ranch dressing
Cheese Curds$10.95
Wisconsin curds, with house mustard and ranch dressing (or tomato soup when available)
Rachel C$14.95
House Roast Turkey, provolone, avocado, lettuce, roast garlic aioli, pesto, ciabatta
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4739 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
