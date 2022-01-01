Go
Jerry's Seafood

Home of the Crab Bomb!
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Thursday 11:30am-9pm
Friday & Saturday 11:30am-10pm
Sunday 12pm-8pm

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

15211 Major Lansdale Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1948 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab & Shrimp BOMB$44.95
(10oz) Our jumbo lump Bomb recipe with a mix of gulf shrimp (Baked ONLY)
CREAM OF CRAB SOUP$8.50
Creamy & rich with a touch of curry (8oz Cup)
CRAB DIP$17.95
Creamy, rich and served HOT, topped with jumbo lump crab, chives & a sprinkle of Old Bay. Served with sliced baguette
BABY BOMB$35.95
A (6oz) version of our original Crab Bomb, for those with a smaller appetite (Baked ONLY)
FIRECRACKER (FC) CRAB BOMB$44.95
(10oz) Our original Bomb recipe with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite! (Baked ONLY)
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$21.95
Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP DINNER$32.95
Butterflied & lightly battered (6 to an order)
CRAB BOMB$44.95
Found exclusively at Jerry's! Ten ounces of fresh jumbo lump crab, lightly seasoned with Old Bay and a dollop of heavy duty mayo. Baked (ONLY) to a golden brown perfection! Absolutely no filler!
MARINER'S PLATTER$49.95
FRIED Crab Cake, FRIED Haddock, FRIED Scallops, BB Shrimp, Spiced Shrimp, With or Without Fried Oysters.
FRIED ONLY! NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
CRAB BISQUE SOUP$9.50
Creamy with a hint of sherry (8oz Cup)
Location

15211 Major Lansdale Blvd

Bowie MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
