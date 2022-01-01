Jersey City restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Jersey City

Must-try Jersey City restaurants

Porta Jersey City image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Porta Jersey City

135 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.1 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella To Go$10.00
Made fresh daily, served with bread
Margherita$14.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, bail, extra virgin olive oil
Meatball Pizza$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, meatballs, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, parsley, extra virgin olive oil
More about Porta Jersey City
Bobwhite Counter image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

150 Warren Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$5.25
Two Fried Chicken Tenders on a house-made biscuit drizzled with honey.
Chicken Sandwich$7.09
Fried Chicken Breast with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.
Tenders Box$8.59
Fried Chicken Tenders with a biscuit and two dipping sauces
More about Bobwhite Counter
Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Buddy Burger$15.95
Pickles, pickled onion, sweet chili sauce, gouda, garlic aioli
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.50
Chicken, romaine, croutons, shaved
Parmesan cheese Caesar dressing
Buddy’s Hunger$19.95
2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, served with home fries and choice of
toast
More about Buddy's JC
ITA Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

ITA Italian Kitchen

682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage and Kale$18.00
12-Inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, house-made pork sausage, dinosaur Kale and Mozzarella
Pepperoni$18.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
Our house made Rigatoni Pasta served with our Sunday's Bolognese (A Beef, Veal and Pork Blend from Pat La Frieda). Topped with Grana Padano Cheese and Chives
More about ITA Italian Kitchen
Cafe Alyce image

 

Cafe Alyce

641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shakshuka Grits$16.00
2 Poached eggs in a slightly spiced & rich tomato sauce served with a side of creamy Delta Grind stone ground grits and your choice of bread
Country Boy$18.00
3 Eggs your way served with house-made hash browns, small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits,
your choice of bread, & Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms
Biscuit$3.50
Buttery, Flakey and Fresh-Baked Daily. Served with Butter & House Made Jam
More about Cafe Alyce
Baonanas Harborside image

 

Baonanas Harborside

210 Hudson St., Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nutella-Walnut
Fluffy Nutella mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers, bananas, and crushed walnuts
Chocolatey Champorado
Fluffy Valrhona Chocolate mousse and champorado(Chocolate rice pudding) infused mousse layered with nilla wafers, milk powder, bananas, and topped with frosted flakes and condensed milk.
Party Party Tray$35.00
Serves 8-12 (Or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for spreading the joy of #Baonanas with your loved ones!
More about Baonanas Harborside
Chickie's image

 

Chickie's

Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Anchovies *just in the dressing*
Meatballs$16.00
Three Meatballs, Ricotta, Basil
Hot Pepperoni Pie$20.00
Mikes Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Vodka
More about Chickie's
The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
autumnal vegetable curry$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
crispy fish tacos$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
burrata mac and cheese$15.00
Served with smoked eggplant, roasted peppers, brown butter crumbs
More about The Kitchen Step
Gringos Restaurant JC image

 

Gringos Restaurant JC

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Nemo$15.00
Our best seller! Crispy Tempura battered basa topped with mango-jicama slaw, salsa verde and chili-lime mayo served on a soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos
Quesadilla$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar and jack, roasted peppers and onions, side of pico, guac and crema.
2 Buffalo Soldier$11.00
Tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in guajillo buffalo sauce topped with a carrot-celery slaw and Ranch crema. 2 Tacos
More about Gringos Restaurant JC
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. image

 

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

199 Warren St., Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
X Pie$17.00
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Meatballer$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Amatriciana$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Wurstbar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wurstbar

516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Uh Huh Honey$15.00
Roast Garlic, Honey Mustard Fried Chicken, Gruyere Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
Haus Cut Fries$5.00
Hand cut in house, double fried to perfection. Choice of a house made dipping sauce. Additional sauces - $0.75
Fried Cheese Curds$7.00
Cheese curds battered & fried, served with chipotle aioli
More about Wurstbar
Yaso Tangbao image

 

Yaso Tangbao

30 Hudson St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
More about Yaso Tangbao
DOMODOMO image

SUSHI

DOMODOMO

200 Greene St, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (2215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN DUMPLINGS$14.00
10 Pieces
SUSHI & HANDROLL SET$37.00
8 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (Cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.
NY STRIP SET$24.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
More about DOMODOMO
Park Avenue Pizza image

 

Park Avenue Pizza

3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$ 1.00$1.00
XL Plain Cheese Pie$15.99
L Pepperoni Pie$16.99
More about Park Avenue Pizza
Bikanervala image

 

Bikanervala

815 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.8 (722 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Idli Sambhar$7.99
The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice
Veg Noodles$5.99
Stir fried noodles with lots of veggies
Kulcha$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
More about Bikanervala
Baonanas HQ image

 

Baonanas HQ

181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Your Own Half-Pint #Baonanza!$7.95
Treat yo tastebuds to a unique experience with 2 Flavors, 3 Toppings, and endless possibilities of YUMMMMM.
Party Party Tray$35.00
Serves 8-12 (Or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for spreading the joy of #Baonanas with your loved ones!
Strawberry Baonanas$6.50
Light & fluffy vanilla mousse with layers of softened Nilla wafers, fresh sliced bananas, and fresh diced strawberries.
More about Baonanas HQ
Casa Cubana image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Cubana

1007 Summit Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mushroom Empanaditas$5.00
3 Mini Mushroom empandas
Chicken Empanaditas$5.00
3 Mini Chicken empanadas
Individual meal box$15.00
Each box includes you choice of ONE entree, plus TWO sides
More about Casa Cubana
Little Sushi Shop image

 

Little Sushi Shop

200 harbor side plaza, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lover Roll$14.95
Salmon crabmeat avocado spicy tuna crunch & masago on top
Miso Soup$2.95
Soy bean broth with soft Tofu, scallions and dried seaweed
Seaweed Salad$4.95
W/ seasame seeds
More about Little Sushi Shop
Enfes NYC image

 

Enfes NYC

210 Hudson Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean$12.00
grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, ricotta, mushroom with garlic tomato sauce
Enfes Classic$12.00
ground beef, sauteed onion, parsley and a choice of potato or spinach
Chicken Pesto$12.00
grilled chicken, mashed potato, pesto, sauteed mushroom, jack cheddar cheese
More about Enfes NYC
Fox & Crow image

HAMBURGERS

Fox & Crow

594 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burger$16.00
cheddar cheese / caramelized onion / hand cut fries
Big Salad$16.00
greens / chicken / bacon / avocado / tomato / egg
Spicy Crow$16.00
fried chicken / pickle celery relish / avocado / lettuce / chipotle mayo / hand cut fries
More about Fox & Crow
Banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Carvao BBQ

686 Bergen Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.1 (1695 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Ribs$25.00
Four ribs served with rice and fries.
1/2 Chicken & 4 Pork Ribs$35.00
Half chicken and four pork ribs served with rice and fries.
1/2 chicken$12.00
half chicken served with rice and fries.
More about Carvao BBQ
Raaz image

CURRY

Raaz

537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dal Tarka - Entree$14.00
Freshly made yellow lentils with garlic, onions and spices - a house specialty!
Chicken Biryani$18.00
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala chicken and
cooked on slow fire. Served with Raita.
Dal Makhni - Entree$14.00
Black lentils cooked overnight, on a seasoned with fresh herbs.
More about Raaz
Deccan Spice image

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Samosa$9.99
Home style pastry filled with potatoes and spices.
Deccan Special Biryani$15.99
Curried boneless chicken and eggs cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
Manchurian$11.99
Battered gobi tossed with onion, bell pepper and manchurian sauce.
More about Deccan Spice
Tony Boloney's image

 

Tony Boloney's

363 Grove Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Goombah Mutz Stix (5)$10.00
creamy mozzarella, jersey italian herb bread crumb crust
Shitfaced 3000®$15.00
beer battered bird, honey stout bbq, smoked bacon, aged mutz, sharp cheddar, fritos
Diving Buffalo - VG$13.00
serrano, cayanne & guajillo, blue cheese crumble, fresh mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, pickled celery
More about Tony Boloney's
JSQ Lounge image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

JSQ Lounge

50 Journal Square Plaza, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Date Night Baby Back Ribs$46.00
(Serves 2 to 3 ppl) Full Rack (over 2 lbs) Spice Rubbed and Slow Cooked Pork Ribs finished with a Brown Sugar Glaze. Served with Garlic Braised Kale, Homemade Potato Cakes, Large House Salad & Garlic Bread. Includes your choice of Wine, Sangria, 6 Pack of Beer or Cocktail Kit.
Redemption Old Fashioned (Drink Kit For 2) or 3..$20.00
Redemption Bourbon gently stirred with House Made simple syrup and a few dashes of Angostura Bitters with a Spritz of Orange Peel
Wings$12.00
Over a Full Pound of 24 Hour Brined, Jumbo Chicken Wings Tossed in our House Made Seasoning and Fried to Crispy Perfection. Served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery & Carrots.
More about JSQ Lounge
Automat Kitchen image

 

Automat Kitchen

525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Premium Street Tacos$7.99
Two authentic barbacoa beef or chicken corn tacos with a little bit of onion, cilantro, lime juice, mix cheese and our own chipotle sauce. Small tortilla soup served on the side! Extra spicy on request.
Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
An Automat classic remade. Roasted chicken and vegetables in a cream gravy topped with golden but light puff pastry.
Spaghetti Squash$6.99
The new thing. Roasted spaghetti squash, marinara, spinach, parmesan. Vegetarian, gluten-free.
More about Automat Kitchen
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco image

 

The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco

210 Hudson Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons$7.00
Create your Own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bacon,
spinach,
ham,
cheese,
bell peppers,
tomato,
eggs
Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons$7.00
Create your own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bananas,
strawberries,
whipped cream,
ice cream,
Nutella,
Speculoos,
marshmallows,
nuts
Parisian Waffle$9.00
Ham, egg and Gruyere.
More about The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco
The Chippery - Jersey City image

 

The Chippery - Jersey City

156 Broadway, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips
Golden Fried Fish & Chips!
Chicken Tenders & Chips!$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders & Chips!
Shrimpwich Sandwich$10.50
Fried Shrimp on a French roll with cheese and tarter!
More about The Chippery - Jersey City
Ghost Truck Kitchen image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ghost Truck Kitchen

356 Varick Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GTK Hot Noodles$13.00
House Teriyaki, Chili Oil, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers, Scallions, Sesame
Bahn-YU$14.25
Choice of Protein, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Spicy Korean Mayo, Baguette
GTK Coconut Curry$19.00
House Thai Coconut Curry, Grilled Chicken Breast, Coconut Rice, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli,
More about Ghost Truck Kitchen
Pasta Dal Cuore image

 

Pasta Dal Cuore

527 Jersey Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Involtini di Melanzane$14.00
Lightly fried eggplant slices filled with ricotta, mozzarella, marinara, Grana Padano, and fresh basil.
Chicken Parm w/ Fresh Pasta in Vodka Sauce$25.00
An Italian American classic, with fresh pasta (changes daily) in vodka sauce from scratch
Linguine Di Spinaci all'Amatriciana$21.00
Spinach linguine with pancetta, caramelized onion, Roma tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
More about Pasta Dal Cuore

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Jersey City

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Naan

Cookies

Tacos

Samosa

Chicken Sandwiches

