Jersey City restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Porta Jersey City
135 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Mozzarella To Go
|$10.00
Made fresh daily, served with bread
|Margherita
|$14.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, bail, extra virgin olive oil
|Meatball Pizza
|$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, meatballs, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, parsley, extra virgin olive oil
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
150 Warren Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$5.25
Two Fried Chicken Tenders on a house-made biscuit drizzled with honey.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.09
Fried Chicken Breast with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.
|Tenders Box
|$8.59
Fried Chicken Tenders with a biscuit and two dipping sauces
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
|Popular items
|The Buddy Burger
|$15.95
Pickles, pickled onion, sweet chili sauce, gouda, garlic aioli
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.50
Chicken, romaine, croutons, shaved
Parmesan cheese Caesar dressing
|Buddy’s Hunger
|$19.95
2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, served with home fries and choice of
toast
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
|Popular items
|Sausage and Kale
|$18.00
12-Inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, house-made pork sausage, dinosaur Kale and Mozzarella
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
Our house made Rigatoni Pasta served with our Sunday's Bolognese (A Beef, Veal and Pork Blend from Pat La Frieda). Topped with Grana Padano Cheese and Chives
Cafe Alyce
641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Shakshuka Grits
|$16.00
2 Poached eggs in a slightly spiced & rich tomato sauce served with a side of creamy Delta Grind stone ground grits and your choice of bread
|Country Boy
|$18.00
3 Eggs your way served with house-made hash browns, small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits,
your choice of bread, & Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms
|Biscuit
|$3.50
Buttery, Flakey and Fresh-Baked Daily. Served with Butter & House Made Jam
Baonanas Harborside
210 Hudson St., Jersey City
|Popular items
|Nutella-Walnut
Fluffy Nutella mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers, bananas, and crushed walnuts
|Chocolatey Champorado
Fluffy Valrhona Chocolate mousse and champorado(Chocolate rice pudding) infused mousse layered with nilla wafers, milk powder, bananas, and topped with frosted flakes and condensed milk.
|Party Party Tray
|$35.00
Serves 8-12 (Or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for spreading the joy of #Baonanas with your loved ones!
Chickie's
Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Anchovies *just in the dressing*
|Meatballs
|$16.00
Three Meatballs, Ricotta, Basil
|Hot Pepperoni Pie
|$20.00
Mikes Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Vodka
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|autumnal vegetable curry
|$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
|crispy fish tacos
|$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
|burrata mac and cheese
|$15.00
Served with smoked eggplant, roasted peppers, brown butter crumbs
Gringos Restaurant JC
12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City
|Popular items
|3 Nemo
|$15.00
Our best seller! Crispy Tempura battered basa topped with mango-jicama slaw, salsa verde and chili-lime mayo served on a soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar and jack, roasted peppers and onions, side of pico, guac and crema.
|2 Buffalo Soldier
|$11.00
Tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in guajillo buffalo sauce topped with a carrot-celery slaw and Ranch crema. 2 Tacos
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
199 Warren St., Jersey City
|Popular items
|X Pie
|$17.00
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
|Meatballer
|$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
|Amatriciana
|$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wurstbar
516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Uh Huh Honey
|$15.00
Roast Garlic, Honey Mustard Fried Chicken, Gruyere Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
|Haus Cut Fries
|$5.00
Hand cut in house, double fried to perfection. Choice of a house made dipping sauce. Additional sauces - $0.75
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$7.00
Cheese curds battered & fried, served with chipotle aioli
Yaso Tangbao
30 Hudson St, Jersey City
|Popular items
|D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi
|$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
|N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
|$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
|D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork
|$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
SUSHI
DOMODOMO
200 Greene St, Jersey City
|Popular items
|CHICKEN DUMPLINGS
|$14.00
10 Pieces
|SUSHI & HANDROLL SET
|$37.00
8 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (Cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.
|NY STRIP SET
|$24.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
Park Avenue Pizza
3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City
|Popular items
|$ 1.00
|$1.00
|XL Plain Cheese Pie
|$15.99
|L Pepperoni Pie
|$16.99
Bikanervala
815 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Idli Sambhar
|$7.99
The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice
|Veg Noodles
|$5.99
Stir fried noodles with lots of veggies
|Kulcha
|$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
Baonanas HQ
181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Half-Pint #Baonanza!
|$7.95
Treat yo tastebuds to a unique experience with 2 Flavors, 3 Toppings, and endless possibilities of YUMMMMM.
|Party Party Tray
|$35.00
Serves 8-12 (Or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for spreading the joy of #Baonanas with your loved ones!
|Strawberry Baonanas
|$6.50
Light & fluffy vanilla mousse with layers of softened Nilla wafers, fresh sliced bananas, and fresh diced strawberries.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Cubana
1007 Summit Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Mushroom Empanaditas
|$5.00
3 Mini Mushroom empandas
|Chicken Empanaditas
|$5.00
3 Mini Chicken empanadas
|Individual meal box
|$15.00
Each box includes you choice of ONE entree, plus TWO sides
Little Sushi Shop
200 harbor side plaza, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Lover Roll
|$14.95
Salmon crabmeat avocado spicy tuna crunch & masago on top
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Soy bean broth with soft Tofu, scallions and dried seaweed
|Seaweed Salad
|$4.95
W/ seasame seeds
Enfes NYC
210 Hudson Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, ricotta, mushroom with garlic tomato sauce
|Enfes Classic
|$12.00
ground beef, sauteed onion, parsley and a choice of potato or spinach
|Chicken Pesto
|$12.00
grilled chicken, mashed potato, pesto, sauteed mushroom, jack cheddar cheese
HAMBURGERS
Fox & Crow
594 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$16.00
cheddar cheese / caramelized onion / hand cut fries
|Big Salad
|$16.00
greens / chicken / bacon / avocado / tomato / egg
|Spicy Crow
|$16.00
fried chicken / pickle celery relish / avocado / lettuce / chipotle mayo / hand cut fries
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Carvao BBQ
686 Bergen Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Medium Ribs
|$25.00
Four ribs served with rice and fries.
|1/2 Chicken & 4 Pork Ribs
|$35.00
Half chicken and four pork ribs served with rice and fries.
|1/2 chicken
|$12.00
half chicken served with rice and fries.
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Dal Tarka - Entree
|$14.00
Freshly made yellow lentils with garlic, onions and spices - a house specialty!
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.00
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala chicken and
cooked on slow fire. Served with Raita.
|Dal Makhni - Entree
|$14.00
Black lentils cooked overnight, on a seasoned with fresh herbs.
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Samosa
|$9.99
Home style pastry filled with potatoes and spices.
|Deccan Special Biryani
|$15.99
Curried boneless chicken and eggs cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
|Manchurian
|$11.99
Battered gobi tossed with onion, bell pepper and manchurian sauce.
Tony Boloney's
363 Grove Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Goombah Mutz Stix (5)
|$10.00
creamy mozzarella, jersey italian herb bread crumb crust
|Shitfaced 3000®
|$15.00
beer battered bird, honey stout bbq, smoked bacon, aged mutz, sharp cheddar, fritos
|Diving Buffalo - VG
|$13.00
serrano, cayanne & guajillo, blue cheese crumble, fresh mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, pickled celery
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
JSQ Lounge
50 Journal Square Plaza, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Date Night Baby Back Ribs
|$46.00
(Serves 2 to 3 ppl) Full Rack (over 2 lbs) Spice Rubbed and Slow Cooked Pork Ribs finished with a Brown Sugar Glaze. Served with Garlic Braised Kale, Homemade Potato Cakes, Large House Salad & Garlic Bread. Includes your choice of Wine, Sangria, 6 Pack of Beer or Cocktail Kit.
|Redemption Old Fashioned (Drink Kit For 2) or 3..
|$20.00
Redemption Bourbon gently stirred with House Made simple syrup and a few dashes of Angostura Bitters with a Spritz of Orange Peel
|Wings
|$12.00
Over a Full Pound of 24 Hour Brined, Jumbo Chicken Wings Tossed in our House Made Seasoning and Fried to Crispy Perfection. Served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery & Carrots.
Automat Kitchen
525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Premium Street Tacos
|$7.99
Two authentic barbacoa beef or chicken corn tacos with a little bit of onion, cilantro, lime juice, mix cheese and our own chipotle sauce. Small tortilla soup served on the side! Extra spicy on request.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.99
An Automat classic remade. Roasted chicken and vegetables in a cream gravy topped with golden but light puff pastry.
|Spaghetti Squash
|$6.99
The new thing. Roasted spaghetti squash, marinara, spinach, parmesan. Vegetarian, gluten-free.
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco
210 Hudson Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons
|$7.00
Create your Own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bacon,
spinach,
ham,
cheese,
bell peppers,
tomato,
eggs
|Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons
|$7.00
Create your own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bananas,
strawberries,
whipped cream,
ice cream,
Nutella,
Speculoos,
marshmallows,
nuts
|Parisian Waffle
|$9.00
Ham, egg and Gruyere.
The Chippery - Jersey City
156 Broadway, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
Golden Fried Fish & Chips!
|Chicken Tenders & Chips!
|$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders & Chips!
|Shrimpwich Sandwich
|$10.50
Fried Shrimp on a French roll with cheese and tarter!
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ghost Truck Kitchen
356 Varick Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|GTK Hot Noodles
|$13.00
House Teriyaki, Chili Oil, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers, Scallions, Sesame
|Bahn-YU
|$14.25
Choice of Protein, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Spicy Korean Mayo, Baguette
|GTK Coconut Curry
|$19.00
House Thai Coconut Curry, Grilled Chicken Breast, Coconut Rice, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli,
Pasta Dal Cuore
527 Jersey Avenue, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Involtini di Melanzane
|$14.00
Lightly fried eggplant slices filled with ricotta, mozzarella, marinara, Grana Padano, and fresh basil.
|Chicken Parm w/ Fresh Pasta in Vodka Sauce
|$25.00
An Italian American classic, with fresh pasta (changes daily) in vodka sauce from scratch
|Linguine Di Spinaci all'Amatriciana
|$21.00
Spinach linguine with pancetta, caramelized onion, Roma tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and Pecorino Romano cheese.