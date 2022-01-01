Jersey City American restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.50
Chicken, romaine, croutons, shaved
Parmesan cheese Caesar dressing
Build You Own Omelet
|$8.50
All omelets served with home fries and toast
Buddy's Hunger
|$19.95
2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, served with home fries and choice of
toast
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
autumnal vegetable curry
|$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
crispy fish tacos
|$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
burrata mac and cheese
|$15.00
Served with smoked eggplant, roasted peppers, brown butter crumbs
Park Avenue Pizza
3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City
|$ 1.00
|$1.00
XL Plain Cheese Pie
|$15.99
L Pepperoni Pie
|$16.99
Tony Boloney's
363 Grove Street, Jersey City
Goombah Mutz Stix (5)
|$10.00
creamy mozzarella, jersey italian herb bread crumb crust
Shitfaced 3000®
|$15.00
beer battered bird, honey stout bbq, smoked bacon, aged mutz, sharp cheddar, fritos
Diving Buffalo - VG
|$13.00
serrano, cayanne & guajillo, blue cheese crumble, fresh mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, pickled celery
Automat Kitchen
525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
Premium Street Tacos
|$7.99
Two authentic barbacoa beef or chicken corn tacos with a little bit of onion, cilantro, lime juice, mix cheese and our own chipotle sauce. Small tortilla soup served on the side! Extra spicy on request.
Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.99
An Automat classic remade. Roasted chicken and vegetables in a cream gravy topped with golden but light puff pastry.
Spaghetti Squash
|$6.99
The new thing. Roasted spaghetti squash, marinara, spinach, parmesan. Vegetarian, gluten-free.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ghost Truck Kitchen
356 Varick Street, Jersey City
GTK Hot Noodles
|$13.00
House Teriyaki, Chili Oil, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers, Scallions, Sesame
Bahn-YU
|$14.25
Choice of Protein, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Spicy Korean Mayo, Baguette
GTK Coconut Curry
|$19.00
House Thai Coconut Curry, Grilled Chicken Breast, Coconut Rice, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli,
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
187 Warren St, Jersey City
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
coleslaw, white cheddar, onion, honey mustard, on brioche
Thai Wraps
|$16.00
red cabbage, bok choy, ginger, scallions, sesame seeds, Thai peanut sauce
Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$28.00
four cheese béchamel, Maine lobster, truffle bread crumbs
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City
Crab Mac-N-Cheese
|$14.00
Our Creamy House Made Mac N Cheese with 2.5 Ounces Of Blackened Crab Cakes Layered in.
Hooked JC Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Hand Torn Kale, Caesar Dressing, Mediterranean Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Made Croutons.
Connecticut Style Lobster SOLO
|$23.00
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll - A Quarter LB of Wild Caught Canadian Lobster Claw & Knuckle Meat drenched in butter & topped with fresh herbs, served on a butter toasted Potato Roll
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Satis Bistro
212 Washington St, Jersey City
Housemade Ricotta Gnocchi
|$26.00
Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Parm Creme
Brick Pressed Half Chicken
|$27.00
Morel Mushroom Fricassee, Roasted Potatoes
Patatas Bravas
|$10.00
Crispy Potatoes, Pimentón, Cumin Aioli, Scallions