Jersey City American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Jersey City

Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.50
Chicken, romaine, croutons, shaved
Parmesan cheese Caesar dressing
Build You Own Omelet$8.50
All omelets served with home fries and toast
Buddy’s Hunger$19.95
2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, served with home fries and choice of
toast
More about Buddy's JC
The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
autumnal vegetable curry$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
crispy fish tacos$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
burrata mac and cheese$15.00
Served with smoked eggplant, roasted peppers, brown butter crumbs
More about The Kitchen Step
Park Avenue Pizza image

 

Park Avenue Pizza

3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$ 1.00$1.00
XL Plain Cheese Pie$15.99
L Pepperoni Pie$16.99
More about Park Avenue Pizza
Tony Boloney's image

 

Tony Boloney's

363 Grove Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Goombah Mutz Stix (5)$10.00
creamy mozzarella, jersey italian herb bread crumb crust
Shitfaced 3000®$15.00
beer battered bird, honey stout bbq, smoked bacon, aged mutz, sharp cheddar, fritos
Diving Buffalo - VG$13.00
serrano, cayanne & guajillo, blue cheese crumble, fresh mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, pickled celery
More about Tony Boloney's
Automat Kitchen image

 

Automat Kitchen

525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Premium Street Tacos$7.99
Two authentic barbacoa beef or chicken corn tacos with a little bit of onion, cilantro, lime juice, mix cheese and our own chipotle sauce. Small tortilla soup served on the side! Extra spicy on request.
Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
An Automat classic remade. Roasted chicken and vegetables in a cream gravy topped with golden but light puff pastry.
Spaghetti Squash$6.99
The new thing. Roasted spaghetti squash, marinara, spinach, parmesan. Vegetarian, gluten-free.
More about Automat Kitchen
Ghost Truck Kitchen image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ghost Truck Kitchen

356 Varick Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GTK Hot Noodles$13.00
House Teriyaki, Chili Oil, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers, Scallions, Sesame
Bahn-YU$14.25
Choice of Protein, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Spicy Korean Mayo, Baguette
GTK Coconut Curry$19.00
House Thai Coconut Curry, Grilled Chicken Breast, Coconut Rice, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli,
More about Ghost Truck Kitchen
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City image

 

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

187 Warren St, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
coleslaw, white cheddar, onion, honey mustard, on brioche
Thai Wraps$16.00
red cabbage, bok choy, ginger, scallions, sesame seeds, Thai peanut sauce
Lobster Mac & Cheese$28.00
four cheese béchamel, Maine lobster, truffle bread crumbs
More about Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Mac-N-Cheese$14.00
Our Creamy House Made Mac N Cheese with 2.5 Ounces Of Blackened Crab Cakes Layered in.
Hooked JC Caesar Salad$9.00
Hand Torn Kale, Caesar Dressing, Mediterranean Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Made Croutons.
Connecticut Style Lobster SOLO$23.00
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll - A Quarter LB of Wild Caught Canadian Lobster Claw & Knuckle Meat drenched in butter & topped with fresh herbs, served on a butter toasted Potato Roll
More about Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
Satis Bistro image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Satis Bistro

212 Washington St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Ricotta Gnocchi$26.00
Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Parm Creme
Brick Pressed Half Chicken$27.00
Morel Mushroom Fricassee, Roasted Potatoes
Patatas Bravas$10.00
Crispy Potatoes, Pimentón, Cumin Aioli, Scallions
More about Satis Bistro
The Hutton Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The Hutton Bar & Grill

225 Hutton Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1325 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Hutton Bar & Grill

