Jersey City bars & lounges you'll love

Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.50
Chicken, romaine, croutons, shaved
Parmesan cheese Caesar dressing
Build You Own Omelet$8.50
All omelets served with home fries and toast
Buddy’s Hunger$19.95
2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, served with home fries and choice of
toast
ITA Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

ITA Italian Kitchen

682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage and Kale$18.00
12-Inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, house-made pork sausage, dinosaur Kale and Mozzarella
Pepperoni$18.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
Our house made Rigatoni Pasta served with our Sunday's Bolognese (A Beef, Veal and Pork Blend from Pat La Frieda). Topped with Grana Padano Cheese and Chives
Gringos Restaurant JC image

 

Gringos Restaurant JC

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Nemo$15.00
Our best seller! Crispy Tempura battered basa topped with mango-jicama slaw, salsa verde and chili-lime mayo served on a soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos
Quesadilla$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar and jack, roasted peppers and onions, side of pico, guac and crema.
2 Buffalo Soldier$11.00
Tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in guajillo buffalo sauce topped with a carrot-celery slaw and Ranch crema. 2 Tacos
Wurstbar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wurstbar

516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Uh Huh Honey$15.00
Roast Garlic, Honey Mustard Fried Chicken, Gruyere Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
Haus Cut Fries$5.00
Hand cut in house, double fried to perfection. Choice of a house made dipping sauce. Additional sauces - $0.75
Fried Cheese Curds$7.00
Cheese curds battered & fried, served with chipotle aioli
Fox & Crow image

HAMBURGERS

Fox & Crow

594 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burger$16.00
cheddar cheese / caramelized onion / hand cut fries
Big Salad$16.00
greens / chicken / bacon / avocado / tomato / egg
Spicy Crow$16.00
fried chicken / pickle celery relish / avocado / lettuce / chipotle mayo / hand cut fries
Banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Carvao BBQ

686 Bergen Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.1 (1695 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Ribs$25.00
Four ribs served with rice and fries.
1/2 Chicken & 4 Pork Ribs$35.00
Half chicken and four pork ribs served with rice and fries.
1/2 chicken$12.00
half chicken served with rice and fries.
Razza image

PIZZA

Razza

275 Grove St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guancia$20.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, guanciale, pecorino
Kale Caesar$14.00
Kale, caesar dressing, parmigiano, croutons
Meatballs with Ricotta$15.00
Pork & beef meatballs with tomato sauce and ricotta
O'Hara's Downtown image

 

O'Hara's Downtown

172 First St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$14.00
Breaded chicken breast bites tossed in the sauce of your choice
Crispy Chicken & Waffle Fries Sandwich$16.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich topped w/ cheddar cheese, pickles, chipotle mayo. Served w/ waffle fries on a sesame roll.
Steak And Shrimp$38.00
Grilled Skirt Steak and Caribbean Shrimp with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.
Satis Bistro image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Satis Bistro

212 Washington St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Ricotta Gnocchi$26.00
Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Parm Creme
Brick Pressed Half Chicken$27.00
Morel Mushroom Fricassee, Roasted Potatoes
Patatas Bravas$10.00
Crispy Potatoes, Pimentón, Cumin Aioli, Scallions
The Hutton Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The Hutton Bar & Grill

225 Hutton Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1325 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Lucky 7 JC

322 2nd Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Bricklane - Jersey City

136 Newark Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
