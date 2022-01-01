Jersey City bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.50
Chicken, romaine, croutons, shaved
Parmesan cheese Caesar dressing
|Build You Own Omelet
|$8.50
All omelets served with home fries and toast
|Buddy’s Hunger
|$19.95
2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, served with home fries and choice of
toast
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
|Sausage and Kale
|$18.00
12-Inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, house-made pork sausage, dinosaur Kale and Mozzarella
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
Our house made Rigatoni Pasta served with our Sunday's Bolognese (A Beef, Veal and Pork Blend from Pat La Frieda). Topped with Grana Padano Cheese and Chives
Gringos Restaurant JC
12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City
|3 Nemo
|$15.00
Our best seller! Crispy Tempura battered basa topped with mango-jicama slaw, salsa verde and chili-lime mayo served on a soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar and jack, roasted peppers and onions, side of pico, guac and crema.
|2 Buffalo Soldier
|$11.00
Tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in guajillo buffalo sauce topped with a carrot-celery slaw and Ranch crema. 2 Tacos
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wurstbar
516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|Uh Huh Honey
|$15.00
Roast Garlic, Honey Mustard Fried Chicken, Gruyere Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
|Haus Cut Fries
|$5.00
Hand cut in house, double fried to perfection. Choice of a house made dipping sauce. Additional sauces - $0.75
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$7.00
Cheese curds battered & fried, served with chipotle aioli
HAMBURGERS
Fox & Crow
594 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City
|Classic Burger
|$16.00
cheddar cheese / caramelized onion / hand cut fries
|Big Salad
|$16.00
greens / chicken / bacon / avocado / tomato / egg
|Spicy Crow
|$16.00
fried chicken / pickle celery relish / avocado / lettuce / chipotle mayo / hand cut fries
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Carvao BBQ
686 Bergen Ave, Jersey City
|Medium Ribs
|$25.00
Four ribs served with rice and fries.
|1/2 Chicken & 4 Pork Ribs
|$35.00
Half chicken and four pork ribs served with rice and fries.
|1/2 chicken
|$12.00
half chicken served with rice and fries.
PIZZA
Razza
275 Grove St, Jersey City
|Guancia
|$20.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, guanciale, pecorino
|Kale Caesar
|$14.00
Kale, caesar dressing, parmigiano, croutons
|Meatballs with Ricotta
|$15.00
Pork & beef meatballs with tomato sauce and ricotta
O'Hara's Downtown
172 First St, Jersey City
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Breaded chicken breast bites tossed in the sauce of your choice
|Crispy Chicken & Waffle Fries Sandwich
|$16.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich topped w/ cheddar cheese, pickles, chipotle mayo. Served w/ waffle fries on a sesame roll.
|Steak And Shrimp
|$38.00
Grilled Skirt Steak and Caribbean Shrimp with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Satis Bistro
212 Washington St, Jersey City
|Housemade Ricotta Gnocchi
|$26.00
Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Parm Creme
|Brick Pressed Half Chicken
|$27.00
Morel Mushroom Fricassee, Roasted Potatoes
|Patatas Bravas
|$10.00
Crispy Potatoes, Pimentón, Cumin Aioli, Scallions