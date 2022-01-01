Jersey City breakfast spots you'll love
More about Buddy's JC
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.50
Chicken, romaine, croutons, shaved
Parmesan cheese Caesar dressing
|Build You Own Omelet
|$8.50
All omelets served with home fries and toast
|Buddy’s Hunger
|$19.95
2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, served with home fries and choice of
toast
More about Cafe Alyce
Cafe Alyce
641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Shakshuka Grits
|$16.00
2 Poached eggs in a slightly spiced & rich tomato sauce served with a side of creamy Delta Grind stone ground grits and your choice of bread
|Country Boy
|$18.00
3 Eggs your way served with house-made hash browns, small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits,
your choice of bread, & Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms
|Biscuit
|$3.50
Buttery, Flakey and Fresh-Baked Daily. Served with Butter & House Made Jam
More about The Kitchen Step
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|autumnal vegetable curry
|$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
|crispy fish tacos
|$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
|burrata mac and cheese
|$15.00
Served with smoked eggplant, roasted peppers, brown butter crumbs
More about Gringos Restaurant JC
Gringos Restaurant JC
12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City
|Popular items
|3 Nemo
|$15.00
Our best seller! Crispy Tempura battered basa topped with mango-jicama slaw, salsa verde and chili-lime mayo served on a soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar and jack, roasted peppers and onions, side of pico, guac and crema.
|2 Buffalo Soldier
|$11.00
Tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in guajillo buffalo sauce topped with a carrot-celery slaw and Ranch crema. 2 Tacos