Jersey City breakfast spots you'll love

Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.50
Chicken, romaine, croutons, shaved
Parmesan cheese Caesar dressing
Build You Own Omelet$8.50
All omelets served with home fries and toast
Buddy’s Hunger$19.95
2 eggs any style, choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, served with home fries and choice of
toast
More about Buddy's JC
Cafe Alyce image

 

Cafe Alyce

641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shakshuka Grits$16.00
2 Poached eggs in a slightly spiced & rich tomato sauce served with a side of creamy Delta Grind stone ground grits and your choice of bread
Country Boy$18.00
3 Eggs your way served with house-made hash browns, small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits,
your choice of bread, & Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms
Biscuit$3.50
Buttery, Flakey and Fresh-Baked Daily. Served with Butter & House Made Jam
More about Cafe Alyce
The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
autumnal vegetable curry$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
crispy fish tacos$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
burrata mac and cheese$15.00
Served with smoked eggplant, roasted peppers, brown butter crumbs
More about The Kitchen Step
Gringos Restaurant JC image

 

Gringos Restaurant JC

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Nemo$15.00
Our best seller! Crispy Tempura battered basa topped with mango-jicama slaw, salsa verde and chili-lime mayo served on a soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos
Quesadilla$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar and jack, roasted peppers and onions, side of pico, guac and crema.
2 Buffalo Soldier$11.00
Tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in guajillo buffalo sauce topped with a carrot-celery slaw and Ranch crema. 2 Tacos
More about Gringos Restaurant JC

