Jersey City cafés you'll love

Cafe Alyce image

 

Cafe Alyce

641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shakshuka Grits$16.00
2 Poached eggs in a slightly spiced & rich tomato sauce served with a side of creamy Delta Grind stone ground grits and your choice of bread
Country Boy$18.00
3 Eggs your way served with house-made hash browns, small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits,
your choice of bread, & Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms
Biscuit$3.50
Buttery, Flakey and Fresh-Baked Daily. Served with Butter & House Made Jam
More about Cafe Alyce
CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City image

 

CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City

97 Newkirk St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte 12oz$4.90
An espresso-based drink balanced with finely-textured milk. Latte has less foam than a cappuccino and served with more milk. It has a 5:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which gives it a smooth milky transition to your espresso.
Cappuccino 8oz$4.65
A 8oz espresso drink with milk foam on top. Our baristas will introduce more air into your milk to create “foamy” milk. The ratio is 3:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which introduces more sweetness from the milk, however, the foaminess allows to perfectly blend the smooth espresso with the sweetness of the milk. It’s usually topped off with cinnamon to complete the experience.
Mocha Latte 12oz$5.65
An espresso-based drink balanced with finely textured milk with an addition of blend of West African natural cocoa and natural sugar. This is very much like a Latte with hot chocolate flavor.
More about CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City
Restaurant banner

SALADS

Belle Âme Cafe

76 Cottage St, Jersey City

Avg 5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nutella Toast$8.00
banana, cinnamon-sugar sprinkle
House Blend Small$3.00
Avocado Chicken Press$12.00
More about Belle Âme Cafe

