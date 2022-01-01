Jersey City cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Jersey City
More about Cafe Alyce
Cafe Alyce
641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Shakshuka Grits
|$16.00
2 Poached eggs in a slightly spiced & rich tomato sauce served with a side of creamy Delta Grind stone ground grits and your choice of bread
|Country Boy
|$18.00
3 Eggs your way served with house-made hash browns, small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits,
your choice of bread, & Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms
|Biscuit
|$3.50
Buttery, Flakey and Fresh-Baked Daily. Served with Butter & House Made Jam
More about CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City
CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City
97 Newkirk St, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Latte 12oz
|$4.90
An espresso-based drink balanced with finely-textured milk. Latte has less foam than a cappuccino and served with more milk. It has a 5:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which gives it a smooth milky transition to your espresso.
|Cappuccino 8oz
|$4.65
A 8oz espresso drink with milk foam on top. Our baristas will introduce more air into your milk to create “foamy” milk. The ratio is 3:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which introduces more sweetness from the milk, however, the foaminess allows to perfectly blend the smooth espresso with the sweetness of the milk. It’s usually topped off with cinnamon to complete the experience.
|Mocha Latte 12oz
|$5.65
An espresso-based drink balanced with finely textured milk with an addition of blend of West African natural cocoa and natural sugar. This is very much like a Latte with hot chocolate flavor.