Jersey City Indian restaurants you'll love

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Must-try Indian restaurants in Jersey City

Bikanervala image

 

Bikanervala

815 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.8 (722 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Idli Sambhar$7.99
The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice
Veg Noodles$5.99
Stir fried noodles with lots of veggies
Kulcha$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
More about Bikanervala
Raaz image

CURRY

Raaz

537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dal Tarka - Entree$14.00
Freshly made yellow lentils with garlic, onions and spices - a house specialty!
Chicken Biryani$18.00
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala chicken and
cooked on slow fire. Served with Raita.
Dal Makhni - Entree$14.00
Black lentils cooked overnight, on a seasoned with fresh herbs.
More about Raaz
Deccan Spice image

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gobi Manchurian Biryani$14.99
Marinated fresh cauliflower florets and layered cooked with special secret spices and basmati rice.
Goat Dum Biryani$17.99
Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
Manchurian$11.99
Battered gobi tossed with onion, bell pepper and manchurian sauce.
More about Deccan Spice
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco image

 

The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco

210 Hudson Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons$7.00
Create your Own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bacon,
spinach,
ham,
cheese,
bell peppers,
tomato,
eggs
Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons$7.00
Create your own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bananas,
strawberries,
whipped cream,
ice cream,
Nutella,
Speculoos,
marshmallows,
nuts
Parisian Waffle$9.00
Ham, egg and Gruyere.
More about The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco
Rasoi Restaurant image

 

Rasoi Restaurant

810 Newark Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lamb Vindaloo$16.95
Lamb Saag$16.95
Regular Naan$3.50
More about Rasoi Restaurant
Canteen To Go image

 

Canteen To Go

200 Harborside Place, JERSEY CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Canteen To Go

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Jersey City

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Naan

Samosa

Salmon

Tacos

Cookies

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Secaucus

No reviews yet

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston