Jersey City Indian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Indian restaurants in Jersey City
Bikanervala
815 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Idli Sambhar
|$7.99
The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice
|Veg Noodles
|$5.99
Stir fried noodles with lots of veggies
|Kulcha
|$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Dal Tarka - Entree
|$14.00
Freshly made yellow lentils with garlic, onions and spices - a house specialty!
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.00
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala chicken and
cooked on slow fire. Served with Raita.
|Dal Makhni - Entree
|$14.00
Black lentils cooked overnight, on a seasoned with fresh herbs.
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Gobi Manchurian Biryani
|$14.99
Marinated fresh cauliflower florets and layered cooked with special secret spices and basmati rice.
|Goat Dum Biryani
|$17.99
Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
|Manchurian
|$11.99
Battered gobi tossed with onion, bell pepper and manchurian sauce.
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco
210 Hudson Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons
|$7.00
Create your Own!
Add Ons $1 each:
bacon,
spinach,
ham,
cheese,
bell peppers,
tomato,
eggs
|Parisian Waffle
|$9.00
Ham, egg and Gruyere.
Rasoi Restaurant
810 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Lamb Vindaloo
|$16.95
|Lamb Saag
|$16.95
|Regular Naan
|$3.50