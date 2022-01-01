Jersey City Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Jersey City
More about ITA Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
|Popular items
|Sausage and Kale
|$18.00
12-Inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, house-made pork sausage, dinosaur Kale and Mozzarella
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
Our house made Rigatoni Pasta served with our Sunday's Bolognese (A Beef, Veal and Pork Blend from Pat La Frieda). Topped with Grana Padano Cheese and Chives
More about Razza
PIZZA
Razza
275 Grove St, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Guancia
|$20.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, guanciale, pecorino
|Kale Caesar
|$14.00
Kale, caesar dressing, parmigiano, croutons
|Meatballs with Ricotta
|$15.00
Pork & beef meatballs with tomato sauce and ricotta
More about Satis Bistro
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Satis Bistro
212 Washington St, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Housemade Ricotta Gnocchi
|$26.00
Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Parm Creme
|Brick Pressed Half Chicken
|$27.00
Morel Mushroom Fricassee, Roasted Potatoes
|Patatas Bravas
|$10.00
Crispy Potatoes, Pimentón, Cumin Aioli, Scallions