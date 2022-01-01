Jersey City Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Jersey City

ITA Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

ITA Italian Kitchen

682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage and Kale$18.00
12-Inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, house-made pork sausage, dinosaur Kale and Mozzarella
Pepperoni$18.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
Our house made Rigatoni Pasta served with our Sunday's Bolognese (A Beef, Veal and Pork Blend from Pat La Frieda). Topped with Grana Padano Cheese and Chives
More about ITA Italian Kitchen
Razza image

PIZZA

Razza

275 Grove St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guancia$20.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, guanciale, pecorino
Kale Caesar$14.00
Kale, caesar dressing, parmigiano, croutons
Meatballs with Ricotta$15.00
Pork & beef meatballs with tomato sauce and ricotta
More about Razza
Satis Bistro image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Satis Bistro

212 Washington St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Ricotta Gnocchi$26.00
Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Parm Creme
Brick Pressed Half Chicken$27.00
Morel Mushroom Fricassee, Roasted Potatoes
Patatas Bravas$10.00
Crispy Potatoes, Pimentón, Cumin Aioli, Scallions
More about Satis Bistro
Delenio image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Delenio

357 Seventh Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Grandma Pizza$19.00
More about Delenio

