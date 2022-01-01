Baby back ribs in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve baby back ribs
HAMBURGERS
Fox & Crow
594 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City
|Baby Back BBQ Ribs
|$19.00
half rack slow roasted / homemade coleslaw / hand cut fries
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
JSQ Lounge
50 Journal Square Plaza, Jersey City
|Date Night Baby Back Ribs
|$46.00
(Serves 2 to 3 ppl) Full Rack (over 2 lbs) Spice Rubbed and Slow Cooked Pork Ribs finished with a Brown Sugar Glaze. Served with Garlic Braised Kale, Homemade Potato Cakes, Large House Salad & Garlic Bread. Includes your choice of Wine, Sangria, 6 Pack of Beer or Cocktail Kit.