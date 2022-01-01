Biryani in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve biryani
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Mutton Biryani
|$22.00
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with mutton (Goat) and
cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
|Vegetable Biryani
|$15.00
|Lamb Biryani
|$20.00
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala lamb and
cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Lamb Boneless Biryani
|$17.99
Boneless lamb flavored with exotic spices and cooked with basmati rice.
|Ulavacharu Biryani
|$15.99
Biryani rice blend with ulavacharu ( horse gram sauce).
|Goat Dum Biryani
|$17.99
Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.