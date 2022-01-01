Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

CURRY

Raaz

537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mutton Biryani$22.00
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with mutton (Goat) and
cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
Vegetable Biryani$15.00
Lamb Biryani$20.00
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala lamb and
cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
More about Raaz
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Boneless Biryani$17.99
Boneless lamb flavored with exotic spices and cooked with basmati rice.
Ulavacharu Biryani$15.99
Biryani rice blend with ulavacharu ( horse gram sauce).
Goat Dum Biryani$17.99
Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
More about Deccan Spice
Volcano Biryani image

 

Egg Mania

14 Liberty Ave, Jersey city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Volcano Biryani$13.99
Boiled egg rice with an omelet base, centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese
More about Egg Mania

