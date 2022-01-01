Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brulee in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Brulee
Jersey City restaurants that serve brulee
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
Avg 4.6
(323 reviews)
Creme Brulee
$12.00
More about ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
CAVANY FOODS
235 Grand Street, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Vainilla Creme Brulee
$12.00
unit
More about CAVANY FOODS
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Chicken Wraps
Tiramisu
Kimchi
Grits
Short Ribs
Lobsters
Curry Chicken
Miso Soup
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1820 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1820 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(569 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(977 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(613 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston