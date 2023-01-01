Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken tenders in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Jersey City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken tenders
VB3 Pizzeria
475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City
No reviews yet
BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS
$9.95
With French Fries
More about VB3 Pizzeria
White Star Bar - Brunswick St
230 Brunswick Street, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
$14.00
More about White Star Bar - Brunswick St
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Cheeseburgers
Garlic Noodles
Brulee
Chips And Salsa
Mozzarella Sticks
Lasagna
Chocolate Cake
Garlic Cheese Bread
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2053 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(44 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2053 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(982 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1081 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(729 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston