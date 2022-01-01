Burritos in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve burritos
More about Buddy's JC
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
|Brunch Burrito
|$15.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, jalapeños, hash browns, avocado & cheddar cheese,
side of home fries
More about Cafe Alyce
Cafe Alyce
641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
2 Farm Fresh Scrambled eggs topped with either House-Made Sausage crumbles, Bacon, or Local Mushroom Medley, Black Beans, Avocado, Roasted Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served with a side of House Made Salsa.
More about Ghost Truck Kitchen
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ghost Truck Kitchen
356 Varick Street, Jersey City
|The Classic Burrito: BEC
|$11.00
Smoked Bacon, 2 Cheesy Organic Eggs, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Aioli
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$16.00
Pulled Pork, Yellow Rice, Melted Cheese, Jalapeños, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Mayo Dip.
|The Beast Burrito: BECTHCH
|$16.00
Bacon, 2 Cheesy Organic Eggs, Taylor Ham, Strong Roots Cauliflower Hashbrowns, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Aioli