Burritos in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve burritos

Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Brunch Burrito$15.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, jalapeños, hash browns, avocado &amp; cheddar cheese,
side of home fries
Cafe Alyce image

 

Cafe Alyce

641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
2 Farm Fresh Scrambled eggs topped with either House-Made Sausage crumbles, Bacon, or Local Mushroom Medley, Black Beans, Avocado, Roasted Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served with a side of House Made Salsa.
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ghost Truck Kitchen

356 Varick Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (370 reviews)
Takeout
The Classic Burrito: BEC$11.00
Smoked Bacon, 2 Cheesy Organic Eggs, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Aioli
Pulled Pork Burrito$16.00
Pulled Pork, Yellow Rice, Melted Cheese, Jalapeños, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Mayo Dip.
The Beast Burrito: BECTHCH$16.00
Bacon, 2 Cheesy Organic Eggs, Taylor Ham, Strong Roots Cauliflower Hashbrowns, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Aioli
Item pic

 

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

187 Warren St, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
eggs, tomato, onion, peppers, cheddar, brunch potatoes, guacamole
