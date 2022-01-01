Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Cannolis
Jersey City restaurants that serve cannolis
Chickie's
Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Two Cannolis
$10.00
More about Chickie's
Park Avenue Pizza
3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$3.99
More about Park Avenue Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Waffles
Miso Soup
Pork Dumplings
Cobb Salad
Salmon Rolls
Squid
Chicken Wraps
Naan
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1705 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1705 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(52 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(533 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(522 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(857 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(903 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(568 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston