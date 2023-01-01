Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve caprese salad

ITA Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza

682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$18.00
More about ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
Consumer pic

 

VB3 Pizzeria

475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAPRESE SALAD$10.25
Ruby tomatoes tossed with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic vinaigrette
More about VB3 Pizzeria

