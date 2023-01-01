Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caprese salad in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Caprese Salad
Jersey City restaurants that serve caprese salad
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
Avg 4.6
(323 reviews)
Caprese Salad
$18.00
More about ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
VB3 Pizzeria
475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City
No reviews yet
CAPRESE SALAD
$10.25
Ruby tomatoes tossed with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic vinaigrette
More about VB3 Pizzeria
