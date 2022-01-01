Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ceviche in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Ceviche
Jersey City restaurants that serve ceviche
Gringos Tacos
12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Gringos Ceviche
$18.00
More about Gringos Tacos
CAVANY FOODS
235 Grand Street, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Organic Fresh Grouper Ceviche
$21.95
Grouper Ceviche Diced Fillet, lime juice, red onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper and Sweet Pepper
More about CAVANY FOODS
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Mac And Cheese
Fried Rice
Tomato Soup
Scallops
Chicken Tikka
Ravioli
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Carrot Cake
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston