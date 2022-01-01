Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve ceviche

Gringos Restaurant JC image

 

Gringos Tacos

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gringos Ceviche$18.00
More about Gringos Tacos
Item pic

 

CAVANY FOODS

235 Grand Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Organic Fresh Grouper Ceviche$21.95
Grouper Ceviche Diced Fillet, lime juice, red onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper and Sweet Pepper
More about CAVANY FOODS

