Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Chai Lattes
Jersey City restaurants that serve chai lattes
CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City
97 Newkirk St, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Chai Latte 12oz
$5.25
More about CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City
SALADS
Belle Âme Cafe
76 Cottage St, Jersey City
Avg 5
(8 reviews)
Chai Latte
$4.75
More about Belle Âme Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Katsu
Hot And Sour Soup
Curry Chicken
Carbonara
French Toast
Pork Dumplings
Cheese Pizza
Tiramisu
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1637 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1637 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(524 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(866 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(542 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston