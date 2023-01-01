Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken francese in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Chicken Francese
Jersey City restaurants that serve chicken francese
Chickie's
Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Chicken Francese Entree
$27.00
White Wine, Mushrooms, Lemon, Linguini
More about Chickie's
Lievito Pizza - 584 Summit Ave
584 Summit Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Chicken Francese
$16.26
More about Lievito Pizza - 584 Summit Ave
