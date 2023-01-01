Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Jersey City restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
Avg 4.3
(1053 reviews)
Fried Rice Chicken
$16.00
More about Raaz
Sabor A Peru
280 Central Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
POLLO A LO POBRE/GRILLED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH AN EGG, RICE , MADUROS & FRIES
$17.95
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST & WHITE RICE w/ SALAD OR FRENCH FRIES / PECHUGA DE POLLO A LA PARRILLA CON ARROZ Y ENSALADA O PAPAS
$14.95
More about Sabor A Peru
