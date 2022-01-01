Chicken pot pies in Jersey City
Automat Kitchen
525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.99
An Automat classic remade. Roasted chicken and vegetables in a cream gravy topped with golden but light puff pastry.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$18.00
Personal Sized, made with Slow Roasted Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Corn, Potatoes and a Rich and Creamy Sauce, Topped with a Buttery & Flaky Puff Pastry. Served with your Choice of Side.