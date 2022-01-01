Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Automat Kitchen

525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
An Automat classic remade. Roasted chicken and vegetables in a cream gravy topped with golden but light puff pastry.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
Personal Sized, made with Slow Roasted Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Corn, Potatoes and a Rich and Creamy Sauce, Topped with a Buttery & Flaky Puff Pastry. Served with your Choice of Side.
