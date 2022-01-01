Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken rolls in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Chicken Rolls
Jersey City restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Egg Mania - Jersey City
14 Liberty Ave, Jersey city
No reviews yet
Chicken Kheema Roll
$9.99
Chicken Kheema rolled in a tortilla with cheese
More about Egg Mania - Jersey City
Park Avenue Pizza
3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Chicken Roll
$9.99
More about Park Avenue Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Chicken Wraps
Waffles
Vegetable Biryani
Greek Salad
French Fries
Veggie Burgers
Curry Chicken
Shrimp Salad
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1705 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1705 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(52 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(533 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(522 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(857 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(903 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(568 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston