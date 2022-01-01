Chicken tikka in Jersey City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Naanizza

64 Sip Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Naanizza$12.00
Stuffed with blended cheese and topped with chicken tikka, this naanizza is surely a delight!
More about Naanizza
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice - Jersey City

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Chicken skewered in tandoor then cooked in rich sauce. Rice will NOT be served with Entrees.
Chicken Malai Tikka$16.99
Chef special. Chicken marinated with malai and spices, and then roasted in a tandoori.
Chicken Tikka$15.99
Boneless chicken thigh marinated in special garam masala and cooked in tandoor.
More about Deccan Spice - Jersey City

