Chili in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
|Sweet Chili Sauce
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
199 Waren St, Jersey City
|Side Of Chili Paste (3oz)
|$2.00
|side of Chili Paste
|$2.00
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wurstbar
516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|Chili Lime Mayo
|$0.75
|It's Chili Dog
|$10.00
Beef Frank, Haus Chili, Cheddar
Cheese, Chives
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Chili Chicken
|Chili Paneer
|Chili Naan
|$5.49
Komegashi Too
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City
|Hot Chili Yellowtail roll
|$15.50
spicy chili yellowtail, scallion, cucumber; topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, chili sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City
|Side Thai Chili
|$1.25