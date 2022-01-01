Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

ITA Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza

682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Walnut Brownie$9.00
More about ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City image

 

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

187 Warren St, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (973 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Sundae$8.00
More about Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

