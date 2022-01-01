Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate brownies in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Chocolate Brownies
Jersey City restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
Avg 4.6
(323 reviews)
Chocolate Walnut Brownie
$9.00
More about ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
187 Warren St, Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(973 reviews)
Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Sundae
$8.00
More about Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
